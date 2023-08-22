Man who broke into Encanto woman's home and sexually assaulted her sentenced to prison

A woman who was sexually assaulted inside her Encanto home by a burglar three years ago finally saw justice served Tuesday as her attacker, William Lawrence Davis, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The woman, identified only as L.S., was inside the courtroom during Davis' sentencing. She chose to remain anonymous but did provide her attorney with a victim impact statement to be read in front of the courtroom.

“When the first days passed, it was very hard for me. I didn't want to go out anymore. I was afraid that he would do something to me or that I would see him. I couldn't sleep at night because I only had the memory of how he looked at me," her statement read in part.

Her statement continued to say she has since received therapy to deal with what she was put through by Davis, and that she still lives in fear every day.

She also mentioned that she was pregnant at the time of the attack and that what she feared the most that day was that Davis would do something to her 18-month-old baby girl who was sleeping beside her.

The attack happened just before 5:30 a.m. in May of 2019. L.S. was in bed when Davis broke into her home and made his way into her bedroom, according to police.

Police say L.S. tried to scream at Davis to get away and when he didn’t leave she dove on top of her baby to block Davis from reaching her.

After the assault, Davis grabbed L.S.’s cell phone and ran off. L.S. was then able to run to a neighbor's house and call the police.

During his sentencing, the judge had a few words for him.

“I hope you realize every single day that you are in custody how you terrorized a woman that was doing nothing but sleeping soundly in her bed with her child when you broke into her house and sexually assaulted her," said Polly H. Shannon, San Diego County Superior Court Judge. “You deserve the sentence that you are receiving today.”

Davis will have to register as a sex offender for life.