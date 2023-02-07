Man Tries to Pull Boy Into Car in Lakeside Attempted Kidnapping

A group of middle school students reported a hooded man driving a black SUV try to kidnap a boy Tuesday morning in Lakeside, according to the Lakeside Union School District.

The man stopped his car near the Woodside Apartments, located about a block from Lakeside Middle School, and tried to grab one of the boys in an attempt to put him into his car, according to Rhonda Taylor, Superintendent of the LUSD.

The Sheriff's department was notified immediately and are aware of the attempted kidnapping.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Taylor asked parents to review child safety procedures if they are approached by strangers.

"As always, the best defense is to run from strangers to another adult while making lots of noise. It will be effective if you also review these procedures with your child," the superintendent wrote.

Superintendent Taylor asks parents with information on the incident to call the school or the sheriff's department.