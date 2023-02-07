4 Hurt After Laptop Catches Fire Aboard United Flight Ready for Takeoff at San Diego Airport

A United Airlines flight was turned around Tuesday morning after a laptop caught fire just before takeoff, injuring at least four people, according to a San Diego International Airport spokesperson.

United Flight 2664 to Newark Liberty International Airport was "going to take off" at about 7:15 a.m. when the fire started. The flight returned to the gate in Terminal 2 as first responders arrived at the scene, SAN spokesperson Sabrina LoPiccolo said.

SDFD said firefighters were able to prevent the fire, which was started by an external battery pack, from spreading throughout the cabin.

SDFD crews at SD Intl Airport for a plane that came in w/ an external battery pack on fire in the cabin. Flight crew prevented the fire from spreading to the cabin. Two patients transported to hospital and more being eval'd. #batteryfire pic.twitter.com/BL5MrBAGUO — SDFD (@SDFD) February 7, 2023

At least five ambulances and three San Diego Fire-Rescue trucks could be seen surrounding a United Airlines plane ported at the gate. Video from SkyRanger 7 showed several first responders using a staircase connecting to the airport tarmac to reach the plane.

At least four passengers were transported to the hospital with others being evaluated at the scene for injuries, SDFD said. Two others were determined to have injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

It was not clear if passengers were deplaned, but it was likely as the flight's new arrival time to Newark was 4 hours delayed.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.