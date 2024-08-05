Man hits Ford F-150 Lightning salesman during Pacific Beach test drive

A man test-driving an electric pickup struck a salesman in the parking lot of a San Diego dealership, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Mission Bay Drive, according to San Diego police Officer S. Foster.

The 54-year-old man test-driving the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning at the Mossy Ford dealership shifted into drive and the truck "abruptly launched forward" in the parking lot, Foster said.

The truck struck a 31-year-old salesman who was hospitalized with a skull fracture and brain bleed, the officer said.

The neighborhood used to be the home to several dealerships, but now only the Mossy Ford location remains. The parking lot is relatively small for a car dealership and appears to be sited where there was once a gas station.

The crash was under investigation, Foster said.