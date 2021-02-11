Man Suspected of Stealing $18K Rolex Watch After Break-in At Encinitas Home Arrested

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who broke into an Encinitas home and confronted a resident and stole their $18,000 Rolex watch, investigators said Thursday.

Jason Carlock, 41 of Vista, had the luxury watch on him when he was arrested near the U.S.-Mexico border, SDSO Sgt. Paul Michalke said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted law enforcement to stop Carlock, but SDSO said he was arrested on a parole violation and in connection with the burglary.

In broad daylight last Saturday, Carlock is suspected of forcing his way into a home on Devonshire Drive, just west of Interstate 5 and east of Swami Beach, SDSO said.

Once inside, he had "a brief encounter with the resident," and took the resident's Rolex watch, Michalke said. It was not clear if there was an altercation or if the resident was harmed.

Carlock then allegedly took off. Less than a week later, he was located at the border. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail where he was being held without bail.