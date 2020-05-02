Man Stabs Neighbor Unloading Groceries in Rancho Peñasquitos Driveway

A woman was reportedly stabbed in the stomach by a neighbor Saturday while unloading groceries from her vehicle in her Rancho Peñasquitos driveway, police said.

The 45-year-old woman was stabbed with a large kitchen knife by her neighbor, 61, outside her home in the 14000 block of Meadowrun Street, said Officer Tony Martinez, San Diego Police Department Watch Commander.

"The suspect stabbed the victim in the stomach for no apparent reason,'' Martinez said. "He went back into his home, where he was arrested without incident. The suspect admitted to stabbing his neighbor."

The woman was taken to a hospital with a serious stab wound to her stomach, Martinez said.

Detectives responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation, he said.

No other information was available.