Man stabbed to death in Fallbrook motel room: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

A man was stabbed to death in a motel room in Fallbrook on Friday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 4:21 p.m. at the Econo Lodge Inn at 1608 South Mission Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

One person has been detained, but it is unclear if they are connected to the stabbing.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.