Man Stabbed in Attempt to Break Up Fight in Scripps Ranch

A man was stabbed Saturday while trying to stop a fight between two men outside a pizza restaurant in Scripps Ranch, police said.

The 28-year-old man intervened in a fight between an 18-year-old man and another person outside of Pazzo's pizza restaurant, 10299 Scripps Trail, at 1:09 a.m. Saturday, said Officer D. O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

"The victim and suspect ended up in a physical altercation with both parties going to the ground," the officer said. "The suspect used a knife to stab the victim several times."

The suspect fled the scene after the incident.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital and was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening, O'Brien said.

SDPD Northeastern Division Investigations was handling the incident.