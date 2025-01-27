Pacific Beach

Man shot to death in Pacific Beach knew his killer: San Diego Police

SDPD said they found the homicide suspect outside the PB condo complex with a gun late on Sunday night

By City News Service

A weekend fight between two men at a Pacific Beach condo escalated into a shooting, leaving one dead and the other in custody, authorities said Monday.

Officers responding to reports of an altercation and gunfire at a residence in the 1600 block of Chalcedony Street about 10:15 p.m. Sunday found 31-year-old Richard Herrman outside the condo with a gun, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers arrested Herrman and discovered a 51-year-old man dead in a bedroom, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said. The victim's name was being withheld pending family notification.

Herrman was booked into county jail on suspicion of murder and weapons charges, police said.

"At this point, the exact details of the argument and events prior to the shooting are still under investigation," Campbell said. "Detectives do believe that both men either [lived] or have previously stayed at the condo and [that] they knew each other."

