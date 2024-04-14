Man shot in stomach on street in Vista, suspects still at large

A 22-year-old man was critically injured after being shot in the stomach while walking on a street in Vista on Saturday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived at the 300 block of South Santa Fe Avenue around 8:30 p.m., where they found the man who had been shot and treated him for his injuries. He was transferred to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Sheriff's deputies said the suspects took off on foot, but there is currently no description of the suspects.

The sheriff's department is investigating this incident. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

About a half hour later, another shooting took place in Vista about 3.8 miles from this shooting, hospitalizing a teenage boy, sheriff's deputies said. There is no known connection at this time between those shootings.