Boy shot in Vista, suspect at large

A male juvenile was shot Saturday night in Vista and taken to a hospital for minor injuries, and authorities said the suspect was at large.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Smilax Road and Mimosa Avenue in an unincorporated area near Vista, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a male being treated by personnel from the San Marcos and Vista Fire Departments," the department reported.

The victim was in stable condition, the department said. No suspect description was available.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.