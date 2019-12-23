shooting

Man Shot by Stepfather After Allegedly Threatening Mother With Knife in Cardiff Home

The shooting happened early Monday in the family’s home on Green Lake Drive

By Danny Freeman and Monica Garske

NBC 7 San Diego

The scene of the shooting at a home on Green Lake Drive in Cardiff Monday morning.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man was shot by his stepfather in a home in Cardiff Monday morning after the man allegedly threatened his mother with a knife, investigators confirmed.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said a 911 call came in just before 5:45 a.m. from a home along the 1200 block of Green Lake Drive.

Deputies said the preliminary investigation indicated a man in his 50s had allegedly threatened his mother – who is in her 70s – with a knife. The mother screamed for help, and her husband – the man’s stepfather – came running in.

The stepfather was armed with a gun and shot his stepson in his torso, deputies said.

The stepson was critically wounded and taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s department said the man’s mother was not hurt; the man’s stepfather was taken to the sheriff’s substation for questioning.

At this point, there is no further information on what led to the family disturbance.

Neighbors told NBC 7 they were shocked something like this would happen on their street, which they said is typically calm and quiet.

“I kind of came out to see because I didn’t believe it,” neighbor Claire Johnson told NBC 7. “I thought, ‘No that couldn’t be here.’ But I heard it was an assault with a deadly weapon, so yeah, that was scary.”

Local

SDPD 23 mins ago

SDPD Sergeant Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

stolen car 1 hour ago

San Diego Mom’s Car Stolen, With Christmas Gifts Inside

The names of the family members involved in this incident were not immediately released. Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

shootingSan Diego Sheriff’s DepartmentCardiffSDSO
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us