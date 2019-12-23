A man was shot by his stepfather in a home in Cardiff Monday morning after the man allegedly threatened his mother with a knife, investigators confirmed.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said a 911 call came in just before 5:45 a.m. from a home along the 1200 block of Green Lake Drive.



Deputies said the preliminary investigation indicated a man in his 50s had allegedly threatened his mother – who is in her 70s – with a knife. The mother screamed for help, and her husband – the man’s stepfather – came running in.



The stepfather was armed with a gun and shot his stepson in his torso, deputies said.

The stepson was critically wounded and taken to a local hospital.



The sheriff’s department said the man’s mother was not hurt; the man’s stepfather was taken to the sheriff’s substation for questioning.



At this point, there is no further information on what led to the family disturbance.



Neighbors told NBC 7 they were shocked something like this would happen on their street, which they said is typically calm and quiet.



“I kind of came out to see because I didn’t believe it,” neighbor Claire Johnson told NBC 7. “I thought, ‘No that couldn’t be here.’ But I heard it was an assault with a deadly weapon, so yeah, that was scary.”

The names of the family members involved in this incident were not immediately released. Check back for updates on this developing story.