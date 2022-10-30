Man Seriously Injured By Motorcycle in Pacific Beach

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday when he was struck by a motorcycle while crossing Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach, police said.
The crash happened at 1:59 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Garnet Avenue, said Officer Lawanda Fisher of the San Diego Police Department.
A man was walking northbound across Garnet Avenue when a black 2022 Harley Davidson Street Glide driven eastbound struck the pedestrian, the officer said.
The victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.
San Diego Police said alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information related to the above incident are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477