Man Seriously Injured By Motorcycle in Pacific Beach

By City News Service

ONSCENE.TV

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday when he was struck by a motorcycle while crossing Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach, police said.

The crash happened at 1:59 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Garnet Avenue, said Officer Lawanda Fisher of the San Diego Police Department.

A man was walking northbound across Garnet Avenue when a black 2022 Harley Davidson Street Glide driven eastbound struck the pedestrian, the officer said.

The victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

San Diego Police said alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information related to the above incident are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477

