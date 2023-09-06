Man sentenced to 21 years for downtown San Diego stabbings, assaults

A man who stabbed two people and attacked several others in a string of downtown San Diego assaults was sentenced Tuesday to 21 years in state prison.

Christopher Marin Torres, 26, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon for the Jan. 23 spree.

Prosecutors said all the attacks occurred within a 15-minute time span, starting at around 5 a.m. In addition to stabbing two men -- one of whom was stabbed more than a dozen times -- prosecutors said he also attacked victims with a glass bottle and robbed others.

Police first received reports of a man attacked outside the 7-Eleven at the corner of C and India streets. That victim, a 69-year-old man, was stabbed 14 times during a robbery attempt, according to police.

Torres later stabbed a 71-year-old security guard at the Westin Hotel on West Broadway four times. Police said he also threw a glass bottle at a victim at a different hotel, stole a backpack from another victim and threatened a person with a knife at a diner.

At the time of the attacks, Torres was out on bail in a vandalism case.

Some of the victims were just people trying to do their jobs, NBC 7's Kelvin Henry reports.