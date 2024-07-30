Crime and Courts

Man sentenced for holding 3 migrants hostage at Escondido home

Nicolas Pablo-Francisco and his brother Virves Pablo-Francisco demanded between $4,000 and $10,000 for each person's release, according to court documents

By City News Service

gavel
NBC10.com

One of two brothers who kidnapped a trio of migrants and held them for ransom at an Escondido home was sentenced Monday to nearly six years in federal prison.

Nicolas Pablo-Francisco, 20, and his 22-year-old brother, Virves Pablo-Francisco, held a 16-year-old boy from Afghanistan, as well as a 41-year-old father and 19-year-old son from Ecuador, hostage and demanded money from their families, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Brothers plead guilty to holding 3 migrants hostage in Escondido

The siblings demanded between $4,000 and $10,000 for each person's release, according to court documents.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Both brothers pleaded guilty to federal charges earlier this year and have each been sentenced to 70 months in prison. Nicolas Pablo-Francisco was sentenced Monday morning in San Diego federal court, while Virves Pablo- Francisco received his sentence at a separate hearing earlier this month.

Prosecutors say the abductions came to light on June 13 of last year, when the 16-year-old boy's family in the U.S. was contacted by his kidnappers.

The family reached out to law enforcement, and according to a probable cause statement filed in federal court last year, investigators obtained cell phone records for a phone the kidnappers used to call the family.

Local

Skateboarding 9 hours ago

Americans Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston medal in skateboarding street

11 hours ago

Encinitas' Jagger Eaton tells NBC 7 he feels ‘incredibly inspired' in Team USA's Ralph Lauren uniforms

Records showed Nicolas Pablo-Francisco was the phone's user, with a listed address in Escondido, according to the statement. Virves Pablo-Francisco was listed as the billing party for the account.

On June 14, agents searched the home listed on the phone's account and found all three kidnapping victims, court documents state.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsEscondido
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us