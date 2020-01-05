San Ysidro Port of Entry

Man Run Over by Car Dies Near San Ysidro Port of Entry

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and Ana Gómez

A man in a wheelchair who was in the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) line at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, died after he was run over on Saturday night, Mexican officials said.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. when a man in his 40s near the pedestrian bridge was run over by a woman driving a black jeep with U.S. license plates, according to the U.S. Secretary's Security and Municipal Citizen Protection (SSPCM).

The man died at the scene, SSPCM confirmed.

The suspect then crossed into the U.S. where she was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents, according to Mexican authorities.

The SENTRI lanes were closed during the investigation but later reopened.

The victim and suspect have not been identified by authorities.

To view this story in Spanish from our sister station Telemundo 20, click here.

