Man Robs US Bank in North Park

A North Park bank was robbed Thursday.

The robbery occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. when an approximately 40-year-old man walked into the U.S. Bank branch at 3201 University Ave., approached a teller, demanded money, took an unknown sum and walked out, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect was described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and thin. He was wearing a blue hat, a dark zip up jacket, dark pants and glasses, Heims said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Detectives from the department's Robbery Unit are investigating the robbery and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-531-200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.