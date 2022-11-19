point loma heights

Man Robs Point Loma Heights Gas Station With Bare Hands Only

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A man bare-handedly robbed a Shell Gas Station in Point Loma Heights Saturday evening around 7 p.m. and is still on the loose, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man walked behind the counter at the gas station on 4201 West Point Loma Blvd., pushed the employee and opened the cash register, said SDPD Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.

The suspect took the money out and threatened to punch the employee, then left in an unknown direction, Officer Heims said.

The man had no weapons, using his bare hands only, Officer Heims said.

Police describe the suspect as a male, 5 foot, 6 inches, weighing 160 pounds, wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and a blue surgical mask.

San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

