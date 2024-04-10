Man in Lemon Grove tried to lure middle-schoolers with money: Deputies

San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a man they said was attempting to lure Lemon Grove Academy Middle School students with money to get inside his car.

The school's principal, Vanessa Ruiz, said she knows of two students who were approached and wants parents and students to be aware and alert. She sent out a note Wednesday to families that said, in part: “We are reaching out to you with important information regarding a concerning incident."

Ruiz was supervising student dismissal Tuesday when she was approached by a parent about the incident that took place near a skate park across the street.

“A parent notified me that a man had approached her sons and had coerced him, trying to pay him to get into his car,” Ruiz said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Ruiz said she immediately pulled out her phone and snapped a photo of the man's license plate and contacted dispatch, and supplied them with a plate number and description of the individual.

“He seemed a bit older, definitely older than 45, but that’s pretty much it," Ruiz said. "Law enforcement is currently looking,” Ruiz said.

The sheriff's department told NBC 7 that the man left before deputies arrived.

“It’s incredibly alarming and concerning, and I think that’s why educating our students and our families is so important,” Ruiz said.

Parents are also now on alert after Tuesday’s incident.

“It does concern me as a mother,,” Shontel Cersey said. "It worries me for my children, and I also have a niece and nephew who walk, and it concerns me for their safety now."

There were additional sheriff’s deputies near the school on Wednesday during dismissal.

Ruiz has encouraged parents to talk with their kids about stranger danger and remind them to report any suspicious behavior.