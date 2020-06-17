Man Hops Pharmacy Counter at CVS, Steals Prescription Drugs

Police on Wednesday were searching for a man who hopped the pharmacy counter at a Pacific Beach CVS and stole prescription drugs.

It happened shortly after 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at the CVS on Mission Boulevard, between Hornblend Street and Grand Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The man entered the store, then hopped the pharmacy counter and told the pharmacist not to move while he took an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs off the shelves, Buttle said.

The thief then ran northbound from the store, the officer said, adding that no weapons were seen during the incident.

The suspect was described as a roughly 5-foot-6 Latino in his mid-20s who weighs around 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.