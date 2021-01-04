OCEANSIDE

Man, Dog Flee Christmas Tree Fire That Spread Through Oceanside Home

Fire officials used the overnight blaze to remind the public to have working smoke alarms and to safely dispose of natural Christmas trees

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A man and his dog used a window to get out of harm’s way after a Christmas tree in their Oceanside home was engulfed in flames overnight.

The early morning blaze was reported sometime around 2 a.m. Monday after the North County resident awoke to the sound of his smoke alarm. As he went on to investigate, the man found his Christmas tree engulfed in flames with the fire quickly spreading to the rest of the home, according to fire crews.

After vacating the house safely with his dog, the pet ran back inside the burning home and the man chased after it. Luckily, he was able to get his dog and escape the flames through a window.

The resident and dog did not suffer any injuries in the fire and the Red Cross is assisting them. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Fire officials used the overnight blaze to remind the public to have working smoke alarms and to safely dispose of natural Christmas trees. They added that it’s important to have an exit plan in case of a disaster or emergency.

