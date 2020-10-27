Man Carjacked at Knifepoint Near San Diego Mesa College

Police on Tuesday were searching for two men who carjacked a 43-year-old man at knifepoint near San Diego Mesa College in the Clairemont area.

It happened shortly before 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 7200 block of Mesa College Drive, off Linda Vista Road west of state Route 163, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 43-year-old man had just parked his car, a blue 2019 Mazda3 sedan with California license plate 7YGF888, when two men walked up to him, Buttle said. One of the men was armed with a knife and placed the knife to the victim's stomach while demanding the car keys.

The victim complied and both suspects drove off in the car, which was last seen heading eastbound on Mesa College Drive, Buttle said. No injuries were reported.

No detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available.