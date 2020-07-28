Man Arrested on Suspicion of Kidnapping Woman During Date in Orange County

A 36-year-old man was arrested Monday morning at a rest stop north of Camp Pendleton on suspicion of kidnapping a woman he had taken on a date in Orange County, authorities said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 12:15 a.m. from the unidentified woman, who reported that she had escaped from the man's vehicle at a viewpoint off southbound Interstate 5, north of the Aliso Creek rest area, and had borrowed a truck driver's phone to call 911, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

She also told dispatchers she had been on a date with the man in Costa Mesa when he took her against her will, Latulippe said.

Camp Pendleton police and CHP officers responded to the rest area, but the man had driven off. He later pulled over at the Aliso Creek rest area off southbound I-5 and was taken into custody.

The man, whose name was not immediately available, was expected to be booked on suspicion of driving under the influence as well as multiple misdemeanor and felony charges related to the alleged kidnapping, Latulippe said.