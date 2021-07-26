Man Arrested in Spring Valley Shooting Death of Woman in April

An ex-con was behind bars Monday on suspicion of killing a woman who was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in Spring Valley three months ago.

Jammerieo Austin, 26, of San Diego, is accused in the slaying of 40-year-old Karmen Anderson, who was fatally wounded on the night of April 24 and died at a hospital days later, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the 3600 block of Bancroft Drive about 11:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting, but Anderson had already been taken to a hospital by the time they arrived.

The investigation into the shooting led to Austin's arrest on Sunday, according to the sheriff's department, which did not disclose what led investigators to identify him as the suspect in Anderson's killing, nor his connection, if any, to the victim.

Austin was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm and is being held without bail.