Spring Valley

Man Arrested in Spring Valley Shooting Death of Woman in April

By City News Service

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

An ex-con was behind bars Monday on suspicion of killing a woman who was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in Spring Valley three months ago.

Jammerieo Austin, 26, of San Diego, is accused in the slaying of 40-year-old Karmen Anderson, who was fatally wounded on the night of April 24 and died at a hospital days later, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the 3600 block of Bancroft Drive about 11:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting, but Anderson had already been taken to a hospital by the time they arrived.

Local

news Jul 19

The New NBC 7 San Diego Local News and Weather App Is Live!

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Sign Up for NBC San Diego's Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

The investigation into the shooting led to Austin's arrest on Sunday, according to the sheriff's department, which did not disclose what led investigators to identify him as the suspect in Anderson's killing, nor his connection, if any, to the victim.

Austin was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm and is being held without bail.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Spring ValleyshootingHomicidearrestjammerieo austin
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us