San Diego Woman Dies After She Was Shot Saturday in Spring Valley

A 40-year-old woman who was shot by an unidentified assailant in Spring Valley over the weekend died of her injuries on Monday.

Karmen Anderson of San Diego was seated in a parked vehicle in the 3600 block of Bancroft Drive when someone opened fire on her about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

By the time deputies arrived to investigate the shooting, Anderson had been driven to a trauma center.

Anderson, who sometimes went by the last name Hicks, was pronounced dead Monday morning, authorities said.

Anybody with information about the case is being urged to call the San Diego Sheriff's Department.