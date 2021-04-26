Spring Valley

San Diego Woman Dies After She Was Shot Saturday in Spring Valley

By NBC 7 Staff

San-Diego-sheriff-generic-b
NBC 7

A 40-year-old woman who was shot by an unidentified assailant in Spring Valley over the weekend died of her injuries on Monday.

Karmen Anderson of San Diego was seated in a parked vehicle in the 3600 block of Bancroft Drive when someone opened fire on her about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

By the time deputies arrived to investigate the shooting, Anderson had been driven to a trauma center.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Set to Resume J&J Vaccinations

Escondido 55 mins ago

Transient Fatally Shot By Escondido Police Is ID'd

Anderson, who sometimes went by the last name Hicks, was pronounced dead Monday morning, authorities said.

Anybody with information about the case is being urged to call the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

This article tagged under:

Spring Valley
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us