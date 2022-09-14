Man Arrested in Deadly Shooting of His 65-Year-Old Mom in Pacific Beach: SDPD

A 27-year-old was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of shooting his mother in Pacific Beach, the San Diego Police Department said.

SDPD said it received calls at around 12:30 a.m. of a person injured near the sand at the end of Mission Boulevard and Reed Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found bystanders trying to help a woman who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to her upper body.

Authorities transported the woman to an area hospital, where she later died.

Later that Tuesday, police said they had enough probable cause to identify Daniel Caldera, the victim's son, as the suspect. The 27-year-old was arrested and booked into jail for murder.

Officials said they would not be releasing the woman's name at this time pending additional family notifications, but was identified as being 65 years old.

The investigation is ongoing. Those who have information to share can contact SDPD's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting (888) 580-8477.