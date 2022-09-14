Pacific Beach

Man Arrested in Deadly Shooting of His 65-Year-Old Mom in Pacific Beach: SDPD

The woman was found injured with gunshot wounds near the sand, officials said

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diego police respond to a suspicious death on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 after a 65-year-old woman was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
NBC 7

A 27-year-old was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of shooting his mother in Pacific Beach, the San Diego Police Department said.

SDPD said it received calls at around 12:30 a.m. of a person injured near the sand at the end of Mission Boulevard and Reed Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found bystanders trying to help a woman who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to her upper body.

San Diego News

El Cajon 2 hours ago

El Cajon K-9 Who Survived Stabbing While On-Duty is Given Sendoff for Retirement

San Diego Loyal 4 hours ago

Teen Goalkeeper, 15, Makes Soccer History With San Diego Loyal Contract

Authorities transported the woman to an area hospital, where she later died.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Later that Tuesday, police said they had enough probable cause to identify Daniel Caldera, the victim's son, as the suspect. The 27-year-old was arrested and booked into jail for murder.

Investigators are responding to a death they called suspicious after a woman died from gunshot wounds in Pacific Beach. NBC 7’s Nicole Gomez has more on the case.

Officials said they would not be releasing the woman's name at this time pending additional family notifications, but was identified as being 65 years old.

The investigation is ongoing. Those who have information to share can contact SDPD's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting (888) 580-8477.

This article tagged under:

Pacific BeachSan DiegoSDPDgunshot wounds
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us