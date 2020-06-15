Man Accused of Killing Victim in Car on I-5 in Irvine Arrested in San Diego

A man accused of killing a San Diego resident as the pair drove onto Interstate 5 in Irvine, California, was arrested in San Diego County after a standoff at a hotel, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

Vincent Dulay Deguzman Jr., 39, allegedly shot and killed Jessie Garcia Sr., 47, on June 7 and then fled to San Diego.

According to the CHP, the men were driving together that day, with Deguzman behind the wheel. As Deguzman drove onto the Culver Drive on-ramp on southbound I-5, he allegedly fired on Garcia, killing him.

Deguzman abandoned the car on the shoulder of the on-ramp, CHP said. He then made his way to San Diego.

CHP investigators from the Santa Ana, California, area determined Deguzman was the suspect in Garcia’s killing. On June 11, officials obtained a search warrant for his arrest.

CHP investigators worked with the San Diego Fugitive Task Force to track down Deguzman. The Task Force found him at the Hilton Garden Inn, where Deguzman barricaded himself inside a hotel room.

After a standoff with Deguzman at the hotel, officials were able to arrest him. No one was hurt in the standoff in San Diego, the CHP said.

The suspect was booked into the Orange County Jail in Santa Ana on June 12 on a murder charge. He’s being held without bail and is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Officials have not released details on how the suspect and victim knew one another or the possible motive for the murder.