Malachi Flynn Carries SDSU to 79-57 Win Over Colorado State

Malachi Flynn had 23 points as San Diego State stretched its season-opening winning streak to nine games, rolling past Colorado State 79-57 on Wednesday night.

The game marked the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

Matt Mitchell had 18 points and eight rebounds for San Diego State (9-0, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Nathan Mensah added seven rebounds.

Colorado State totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Nico Carvacho had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Rams (6-4, 0-1). Kendle Moore added 14 points.

San Diego State takes on San Jose State at home on Sunday. Colorado State takes on Boise State on the road on Saturday.

