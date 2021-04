Did you feel it?

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake rattled the East County early Wednesday while most of the county was sound asleep.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports the earthquake happened at 3:50 a.m. in Borrego Springs. According to the agency, the temblor happened about 6 miles from Borrego Springs at a depth of about 4.4 miles.

No injuries or structural damage was reported in connection to the earthquake.