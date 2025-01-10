Macy's to shutter 2 San Diego County stores, dozens more across US

Macy's has announced it is closing 66 stores nationwide, including two in San Diego County, among nine stores in California.

Among the "underproductive" stores to be shuttered are the Macy's locations at 1555 Camino De La Reina in Mission Valley and the Chula Vista location at 2015 Birch Road at the Otay Ranch Town Center.

The company said in a statement that the closures are part of plans — dubbed the "Bold New Chapter strategy" — to close around 150 stores across a period of three years, which "is designed to return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth."

Most of the stores are expected to close during the first quarter of this year, the company said.

"Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy's stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go-forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service," Macy's chairman and CEO Tony Spring said in a statement.

In Southern California, the company is also closing locations in downtown Los Angeles and in Westminster in Orange County. The other five California stores ticketed to close are in Northern California.