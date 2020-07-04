coronavirus

Loyal SC Revised 2020 Schedule

San Diego's inaugural USL Championship season continues in early July

By Derek Togerson

San Diego Loyal

San Diego Loyal SC will resume its 2020 USL Championship season on July 11. Their first game back from a nearly three month coronavirus-induced break will not be an easy one.

The Loyal head to Utah to face the defending champion Real Monarchs SLC in one of three matches remaining against clubs not in Group B (Loyal SC, LA Galaxy II, Las Vegas Lights FC, Orange County SC and Phoenix Rising FC), one of eight regional groups USL Championship assembled in its return to play plan.

The full remaining schedule looks like this:

7/11 at Real Monarchs SLC
7/19 vs. LA Galaxy II
7/25 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC
7/29 at LA Galaxy II
8/1 vs. Sacramento Republic FC
8/8 at Las Vegas Lights FC
8/12 vs. Orange County SC
8/15 at Phoenix Rising FC
8/22 vs. Reno 1868 FC
8/29 at Orange County SC
9/9 at LA Galaxy II
9/13 vs. Orange County SC
9/19 at Phoenix Rising FC
9/30 vs. Phoenix Rising FC

After a draw and a win in their first two matches San Diego is in first place in their group. The top two teams advance to a 16-club, World Cup style post-season tournament.

