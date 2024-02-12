Take charge of your heart health! Join TrueCare’s family-friendly 'Love Your Heart Health Fair', in partnership with the County of San Diego and Live Well San Diego.

Don’t miss out on these other offerings during the health fair:

Free Blood Pressure Checks & Monitors (while supplies last)

Fresh produce (while supplies last)

Flu Shots (while supplies last)

Fun Kids Activities

Health Insurance Information

Blood Donation Drive with the San Diego Blood Bank

Saturday, February 24

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

9am - 12 noon

at TrueCare San Marcos

150 Valpreda Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069

For additional information, click here!