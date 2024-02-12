Take charge of your heart health! Join TrueCare’s family-friendly 'Love Your Heart Health Fair', in partnership with the County of San Diego and Live Well San Diego.
Don’t miss out on these other offerings during the health fair:
- Free Blood Pressure Checks & Monitors (while supplies last)
- Fresh produce (while supplies last)
- Flu Shots (while supplies last)
- Fun Kids Activities
- Health Insurance Information
- Blood Donation Drive with the San Diego Blood Bank
Saturday, February 24
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
9am - 12 noon
at TrueCare San Marcos
150 Valpreda Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069
Local
For additional information, click here!