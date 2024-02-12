San Diego

Love Your Heart Health Fair

Saturday, February 24 at TrueCare San Marcos, CA

Take charge of your heart health! Join TrueCare’s family-friendly 'Love Your Heart Health Fair', in partnership with the County of San Diego and Live Well San Diego.

Don’t miss out on these other offerings during the health fair:

  • Free Blood Pressure Checks & Monitors (while supplies last)
  • Fresh produce (while supplies last)
  • Flu Shots (while supplies last)
  • Fun Kids Activities
  • Health Insurance Information
  • Blood Donation Drive with the San Diego Blood Bank

Saturday, February 24

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

9am - 12 noon

at TrueCare San Marcos

150 Valpreda Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069

Local

California drought 38 mins ago

Explainer: How has the recent wet weather affected California's drought?

CHP 1 hour ago

3 injured when vehicle rolls off street into Lakeside house

For additional information, click here!

This article tagged under:

San DiegohealthCommunity
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us