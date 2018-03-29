Local Restaurants Added to Petco Park Dining Lineup

San Diego-based Buona Forchetta and Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill are part of the Petco Park food lineup beginning on Opening Day, March 29.

"We are excited to partner with Matteo Cattaneo of Buona Forchetta and Judd and Matt Braun of Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill to bring our Padres fans more local San Diego brands this season," Padres vice president and chief hospitality officer Scott Marshall said in a statement. "From serving world class Neapolitan and Roman-style pizza to fresh seafood that was caught off the shores of San Diego that day, we look forward to delivering exceptional culinary experiences to Petco Park."

Matteo Cattaneo first opened his Italian concept, Buona Forchetta, in South Park in 2013. The restaurant’s Petco Park location will be on the field level mercado behind section 104. They’ll offer Neapolitan style pizza, a new thick-crust Roman-style pizza, a gelato bar, and wines from California and Italy. This will be Buona Forchetta’s third location.

Judd and Matt Braun first opened the seafood centric Blue Water in Mission Hills in 2004. They’ll have two Blue Water establishments at Petco Park. Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill is located on the field level at section 117 and will offer fish tacos and sandwiches. A second location offering clam chowder, poke, sashimi, and more, is on the Toyota Terrace level at section 220 as part of The Still by Cutwater Spirits.

Other updates in Petco Park dining include Jack & Craft, a dessert restaurant, and Phil’s BBQ. Phil’s has been at the ballpark since 2013 but will add a third location at Petco on the Western Metal Supply Co. Building Rooftop.

