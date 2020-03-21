Local Restaurant Offers Grocery Delivery Service

A local restaurant owner is taking action to help both his customers and his staff by providing a grocery delivery service.

Ike Gazayan, the owner of Pushkin Russian Restaurant, located in the Gaslamp, says they can't offer dine-in seating, but they can offer groceries.

The restaurant had to lay off most of its his staff, but Gazayan has been helping them keep a little bit of money in their pockets by having them deliver food to people who need it.

He says he is only charging a $10 or $20 delivery fee to help cover the cost of gas. Gazayan says he is only charging the same price he paid for the item. He said he isn't in this to gain a profit.

According to Gazayan, he has 2,000 pounds of rice he needs to get rid of. Gazayan orders food directly from restaurant suppliers, like Sysco and Restaurant Depot. He says these companies only sell to restaurants and the stores have plenty of food, water, toilet paper.

Gazayan said this all started after he made a post on Facebook and then people started sharing it.

Pushkin Restaurant offers produce deliveries to people in need in SD and surrounding areas. Local pick up available as well. Posted by Pushkin Russian Restaurant & Bar on Friday, March 20, 2020

For more information, you can call the restaurant directly at (619) 496-1908.