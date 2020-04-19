Local Opera Singer Stages Porch Concerts in North Park

Social distancing has not stopped one woman’s voice from touching the lives of others. That was the case for one North Park neighborhood in for a treat Sunday.

It was the second Sunday in a row local opera singer Victoria Robertson has shared the gift of song with her community. She said her usual singing gigs have stopped, but she still has the ability to uplift people -- right from her front porch.

Listen to this 🎼! In a time when silence consumes the streets of San Diego & performers need new ways to share their talents, an opera singer in North Park transforms her porch into a stage and fills the air w/ her voice. pic.twitter.com/zcO4FZZV1c — Claudette Stefanian (@ClaudeStefanian) April 19, 2020

On Easter Sunday, she sang several hymns to help neighbors celebrate. Churches across San Diego also held online Easter services due to the stay-at-home order.

Robertson received such a positive response that she decided to do it again.

She said she plans on singing every Sunday afternoon until the quarantine orders are lifted.

It’s a win-win for Robertson who said it also helps her get in some regular practice and keep her vocal cords up to par.