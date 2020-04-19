North Park

Local Opera Singer Stages Porch Concerts in North Park

By Sophia McCullough

Claudette Stefanian/NBC 7

Social distancing has not stopped one woman’s voice from touching the lives of others. That was the case for one North Park neighborhood in for a treat Sunday.

It was the second Sunday in a row local opera singer Victoria Robertson has shared the gift of song with her community. She said her usual singing gigs have stopped, but she still has the ability to uplift people -- right from her front porch.

On Easter Sunday, she sang several hymns to help neighbors celebrate. Churches across San Diego also held online Easter services due to the stay-at-home order.

Robertson received such a positive response that she decided to do it again.

She said she plans on singing every Sunday afternoon until the quarantine orders are lifted.

It’s a win-win for Robertson who said it also helps her get in some regular practice and keep her vocal cords up to par.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

Encinitas 2 hours ago

Encinitas Residents Protest Trails, Beach Closures

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

Young Mom Isolated From Family After Testing Positive for COVID-19

This article tagged under:

North Parkopera
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us