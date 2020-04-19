Young Mom Isolated From Family After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Many families are sheltering in place together now, but what happens if a parent gets sick with COVID-19? A former North Park mom shared how she is now on day 23 of isolation from her family.

Daniela Cintron, 32, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 2. Since then, she’s been isolated from her husband and 18-month-old daughter, Frida.

Cintron did not have the common symptoms of COVID-19 which can include fever or cough and wasn’t tested until after seeing five different doctors.

“I didn’t feel any of that. I just felt really tired and like someone was sitting on my chest, “Cintron said.

Cintron has asthma but hadn’t used an inhaler in years so the doctors thought it may have come back.

“Everybody kept thinking this was asthma. I haven’t had an asthma attack in years. I don’t even have an emergency inhaler because I haven’t used it in years,” Cintron said.

She said she started getting symptoms on March 13. Before then, she was a healthy mom who ran and hiked a lot.

Cintron was already social distancing and following other health guidelines. When she received the positive test, she urged her family to not come into the house. Her daughter Frida now lives with her grandparents.

“She (Frida) kisses the window. I can tell she wants to kiss me, but she gets mad cause she’s thinking ‘why isn’t mommy hugging me?’ I’m a big hugger. That’s tough. That’s been the toughest part,” Cintron said.

Daniela Cintron

Cintron said she doesn’t know where she may have contracted the virus.

Now, her symptoms have improved, but she still gets shortness of breath and uses an oxygen meter to monitor her lungs.

"Sometimes I have really good days when I’m like 'gosh we’re good.' And then the next day I wake up and I have shortness of breath again," Cintron explained.

While in isolation, Cintron has a message for families who are frustrated with the stay-at-home order.

“Be patient, stay home, I know you are sick of it and you want to get out. I know you want to see your friends and have some sanity, but I tell you in the situation I’m living in right now, I would give anything to be able to be quarantined with my family, and be healthy,” Cintron said.