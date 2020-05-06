Local Leaders to Announce Push to Reopen More Businesses

With Gov. Gavin Newsom’s approval to move California forward with Phase 2 of his reopening plan, select local leaders will meet Wednesday to share guidelines on how they plan to open more businesses and get San Diegans back into the workforce.

Newsom announced on Monday that some low-risk businesses such as clothing retailers, sporting goods and florists may be able to reopen as soon as Friday if certain health standards are met. His decision came months after Californians were ordered to hunker down at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, local leaders will lay out their requests on how to responsibly open more businesses.

Councilmember Scott Sherman, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones and local business owner Phil Pace of Phil’s BBQ will meet at 10 a.m. to discuss their plans on how to get San Diegans back to work.

On Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on a set of guidelines that will serve as a framework for how regional, low-risk businesses will operate as they reopen. It is unclear how Wednesday’s requests will differ from the guidelines that were approved.