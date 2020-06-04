protests

LMPD Arrests Local Accused of Looting Play It Again Sports

A Play it Again Sports store in the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center days after looters and rioters ransacked its shelves and set fires inside.
NBC 7

A Play it Again Sports store in the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center days after looters and rioters ransacked its shelves and set fires inside.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A looter accused of stealing from a sporting goods store in La Mesa's downtown area during last Saturday' destructive riot was arrested this week, the La Mesa Police Department announced.

Officers took 25-year-old La Mesa resident Rey Estrada-Silva into custody Monday morning. Estrada-Silva is accused of looting the Play It Again Sports store in the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center on University Avenue and La Mesa Boulevard.

Investigators were able to track down Estrada-Silva with the help of a photo that made the rounds on social media, according to LMPD.

Local

San Diego County May 30

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County to Send Another Letter to Gov. Asking for Reopening Control

Amaurie Johnson 4 hours ago

Police Body Cam Videos And Witness Testimony Raise Questions of Controversial La Mesa Arrest

Estrada-Silva was booked into the San Diego County Jail and charged with burglary during an emergency and rioting.

Play it Again Sports was one of several buildings in the shopping center that were looted, vandalized and burned. Elsewhere in the neighborhood, arsonists burned down two banks, a museum, and multiple vehicles. Instigators smashed windows and cars at the La Mesa Police Department and City Hall, and caused other damage.

Photos: La Mesa Protest on May 30, 2020

This article tagged under:

protestsLa MesaLa Mesa Police Departmentriots
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us