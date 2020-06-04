LMPD Arrests Local Accused of Looting Play It Again Sports

A looter accused of stealing from a sporting goods store in La Mesa's downtown area during last Saturday' destructive riot was arrested this week, the La Mesa Police Department announced.

Officers took 25-year-old La Mesa resident Rey Estrada-Silva into custody Monday morning. Estrada-Silva is accused of looting the Play It Again Sports store in the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center on University Avenue and La Mesa Boulevard.

Investigators were able to track down Estrada-Silva with the help of a photo that made the rounds on social media, according to LMPD.

Estrada-Silva was booked into the San Diego County Jail and charged with burglary during an emergency and rioting.

Play it Again Sports was one of several buildings in the shopping center that were looted, vandalized and burned. Elsewhere in the neighborhood, arsonists burned down two banks, a museum, and multiple vehicles. Instigators smashed windows and cars at the La Mesa Police Department and City Hall, and caused other damage.

Photos: La Mesa Protest on May 30, 2020