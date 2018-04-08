SDMA Artists Run 34th Artwalk in Little Italy

The San Diego Music Awards (SDMAs) just wrapped up (the SoundDiego family did quite well on either side of the podium, I might add), and the winners and nominees are still reaping the rewards.

On April 28-29 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., a host of SDMA winners and nominees will be performing at the Mission Federal Credit Union Artwalk in Little Italy, thanks in large part to longtime SDMA promoter Kevin Hellman, who is producing the lineup yet again.

Set to perform this year from the SDMA clan are Dani Bell (nominated with the Redwoods Collective for Artist of the Year), Marie Haddad (winner of Best Pop Album), Nina Francis (nominated for Best Pop Album), Sara Petite (winner of Best Country or Americana and nominated for Best Country or Americana Album) and Tolan Shaw (nominated for Best Pop).

This year will mark the festival's 34th "celebration of San Diego’s rich arts and culture landscape." As usual, more than 300 visual and performing artists will showcase their creations, and ArtWalk activities all help support Artreach San Diego, which provides free visual arts workshops for K-6 schools with little resources for art education.

Thanks to Mission Federal Credit Union, Little Italy's Artwalk is also free! So, there's no excuse to not check out all of the SDMA musicians playing this year.

