LISTEN: Tatis on a Motorcycle and Ending the Lockout

Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. had a fender bender on a motorcycle in the Dominican Republic. He's OK, but it brings up several questions.

On the latest OnFriar Podcast we try to answer several of them and hope it's a one-time thing.

Also, the hosts offer a plan for ending Major League Baseball's lockout. It's a little bit radical, but it just might be what we need to bring the game back.

