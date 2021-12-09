MLB

LISTEN: Tatis on a Motorcycle and Ending the Lockout

The OnFriar Podcast offers ideas on getting back to play and superstar traffic safety

By Derek Togerson

Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. had a fender bender on a motorcycle in the Dominican Republic. He's OK, but it brings up several questions.

On the latest OnFriar Podcast we try to answer several of them and hope it's a one-time thing.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Also, the hosts offer a plan for ending Major League Baseball's lockout. It's a little bit radical, but it just might be what we need to bring the game back.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

MLBbaseballPadresFernando Tatis Jr.Podcast
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us