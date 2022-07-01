LIST: Where to Watch Fireworks and What to Do 4th of July Weekend in San Diego

The classic American holiday, a celebration of independence and freedom, is right around the corner.

Here are a few ways to partake in Fourth of July events in San Diego.

Central San Diego

Coronado

To kick off Independence Day weekend there will be the Crown City Classic 12K and 5K run along Coronado Bay held on July 2. Runners can register beforehand here.

On July 4, the events in Coronado consist of their 73rd annual Independence Day parade, fireworks, and a public concert. More details, here.

Downtown San Diego

Visit Downtown San Diego to "crawl" into the Fourth of July weekend. San Diego Night Life is holding a Weekend Pub Crawl in Gaslamp. With multiple downtown locations participating attendees can deals on $3 drafts, two-for-one mix drinks and $4 freedom shots. The pub crawl will be happening from 1 p.m. - 2 a.m. starting July 2. For more information and tickets click here.

If bars aren't your style there will also be a Fourth of July-themed club crawl in Gaslamp. This crawl hits American Junkie, Double Deuce and Bloom with drink specials at each. For more information and tickets click here.

The Padres will be up to bat against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park on July 4. The game will be happening at 3:40 p.m. Although it is a day game, fireworks are expected to finish out the night. What’s more American than a classic baseball game! Tickets can be purchased here.

La Jolla

La Jolla will not be having fireworks this year, but they will be having a 'Top Gun' themed Fourth of July parade. The parade will take off at 10 a.m. on Beaumont Avenue. There will also be another parade in La Jolla on Barber Tract at 10 a.m. as well. Visit La Jolla's website for more information.

Mission Bay

Mission Bay Yacht Club will be celebrating all weekend long with four days full of live music. For the full list of artists performing visit their website here. They will also be having Sunday, July 3 fireworks on Mission Bay at 9 p.m.

Seaworld will be doing fireworks leading up to the fourth all weekend long. From 9:50 to 10 p.m., there will be SeaWorld's usual 'Ignite Fireworks' all weekend. The July 4 'Fireworks Spectacular' will be held from 8:50 to 9:05 p.m. For tickets and more information visit their website here.

San Diego Bay

The Big Bay Boom, the “largest firework show in California,” according to their website, will begin at 9 p.m. There are six main spots to watch the Big Bay Boom all along San Diego Bay as well as transportation partners to help you get out and watch the firework spectacular.

East County

El Cajon

The city of El Cajon will be hosting its annual firework show at Kennedy Park at 9 p.m. on July 4.

Julian

Julian will be saluting July 4th with a 'Back in Bloom' parade. They will have multiple flyovers, a pie-eating contest and more. For a full schedule visit their website, here.

Santee

Santee Salutes 21st annual celebration will be happening on July 4 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. This includes rides, games a San Diego Salute flyover and a patriotic ceremony. There will also be live music and fireworks at the end of the night. Santee Salutes will be held at Town Center Community Park East. For more information and tickets visit their website here.

North County

Carlsbad

Legoland will be holding "Red, White and Boom!" on July 4. This includes a firework show at the end of the night included with your ticket. There will be designated locations throughout the park to get the best views of the firework show. For more information and tickets visit their website, here.

Park Hyatt Aviara's Resort is having a Fourth of July BBQ with live performances, a photo booth and specialty cocktails. They will also be holding their own firework show attendees can view from Park Hyatt Aviara's Gardens. For more details visit their website here.

Del Mar

The San Diego County Fair will be wrapping up at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The last day to check out the rides and fair food is on Monday, July 4. There will be performances by Skynnyn Lynnyrd, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, as well as the band “We Are Music” with Ollie Red, Simone Glad and Jess Van Ness.

The Del Mar Foundation will be putting on the Fourth of July Parade. There will be refreshments and bubblegum blowing contests all at Powerhouse Park. The parade starts at 9 a.m. and they encourage you to come with bikes, strollers, wagons and dogs in red, white and blue. For more information visit their website here.

Escondido

The California Center for the Arts, Escondido is hosting a concert and firework show on July 4 at 5 p.m. The performances will be held on the Great Green in Grape Day Park. This event is free but there are VIP tickets available.

Fallbrook

The Rotary Club of Fallbrook is hosting an Independence Day Pancake Breakfast. On July 4, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. breakfast will be served. There will also be face painting and a dog show. For more about the cause, click here.

Oceanside

The city of Oceanside will be hosting a fireworks celebration on July 3. It may be a day early, but they're also celebrating Oceansides' 134th anniversary. Gates to the SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon open at 5 p.m. and fireworks are set to take off at 9 p.m. For more details visit the city's website.

Poway

Poway is taking this Fourth of July "old-school" with their Old Fashioned Fourth of July in Old Poway Park. There will be patriotic entertainment, western actors, free crafts, model train displays and more. For more information visit their website.

If you aren't as old-fashioned there will also be two different firework ceremonies at Poway High School and Poway Sportsplex. Poway High School will have a DJ and games for all to enjoy. It is $5 to enter, doors open at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Ramona

Ramona is having a July 4 Family Picnic and Fireworks Show at Olive Peirce Middle School. Grounds open at 4 p.m. There will be food vendors, games and a firework show at 9 p.m. Click here for more on how Ramona is celebrating this Independence Day.

Rancho Santa Fe

The 41st annual Fourth of July Parade will be happening at 1 p.m. This parade will be followed by a BBQ picnic and community celebration. For more details on the parade click here.

San Marcos

Lakehouse Hotel and Resort is putting on a Fourth of July Carnival. There will be all the classic carnival games, concessions and even a patriotic dog contest. So make sure to bring your dogs dressed up in their best Fourth of July gear. The carnival will be happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for more information visit their website here.

University City

Heading into North County, University City is bringing back their Standley Park Fourth of July Celebration. For more information click here.

Vista

Vista’s Independence Day celebration will be at Brengle Terrace Park. The park will be open at 7 a.m. for anyone who would like to part take in the celebration. There will be a performance by the DecaDames at 7:35 p.m. Vista will also be wrapping up the night with a firework show at 9 p.m. For more details visit the City of Vista’s website.

South Bay

Chula Vista

The Chula Vista 4th Fest is free entry at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. Gates open at 7 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m. This firework show will be set to a custom soundtrack on 100.7 BIG FM radio. For more information click here.

Imperial Beach

Imperial Beach canceled their firework show last-minute, but instead, they’ll be replacing the show with a drone light show. Starting at 7:30 p.m. there will be a performance by Marine Band San Diego at Imperial Beach Pier followed by the high-tech drone show.

National City