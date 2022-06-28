Drones to Swarm Imperial Beach on 4th of July

Imperial beach will be celebrating the 4th of July in a new way this year.

After a last-minute cancellation of the city's fireworks display, the city is teaming up with Verge Aero for a high-tech drone show that will be staged from the landmark imperial beach pier. The show will be synchronized with music that will be heard at the Pier Plaza.

The event kicks off on the plaza at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by the Marine Band San Diego, while the light show starts shortly after dark.

Verge Aero, which has been featured on the hit TV show America's Got Talent, will be putting on drone shows in Vail, Colorado, and Lake Tahoe area in an effort to mitigate fire danger. It has also been showcased at Petco Park and the Electric Daisy Festival in Las Vegas.

IB city officials are urging residents and visitors to arrive early on the 4th of July.