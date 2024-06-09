Linda Vista

Linda Vista celebrates grand opening of its first community garden

Visit the new garden for a greenhouse, raised garden beds, picnic areas, fruit trees and more

By City News Service

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined members of the community on June 8, 2024 for the grand opening of the Linda Vista Community Garden in Linda Vista Park. (San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria)
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined members of the community Saturday for the grand opening of the Linda Vista Community Garden in Linda Vista Park.

"Our first-ever community garden on city property! This project fights food insecurity, promotes healthy living and builds community. Thanks to everyone who made this possible!" Gloria said in a social media post.

The garden features a greenhouse, 22 raised garden beds, picnic areas, shade structures, an outdoor classroom area and established gardens of fruit trees and pollinator plants, according to the city.

The San Diego Parks Foundation raised nearly $500,000 to build the first community garden within a city park.

