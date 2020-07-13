Rescue

Lifeguards, Firefighters Rescue Paraglider From Ravine at Blacks Beach

By City News Serivce

A 27-year-old paraglider from San Diego was injured Sunday when she lost lift and tumbled from the sky into a ravine next to Citizens Trail at Blacks Beach.

At 2:13 p.m., lifeguards and firefighters were called to the scene of the accident off 2800 Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, said Lt. Andy Lerum of Lifeguard Services.

The woman had taken off from the Torrey Pines Gliderport with several other paragliders, Lerum said.

"She lost her lift, came tumbling down and injured herself on impact," Lerum said.

Lifeguards and firefighters placed her on a stretcher and hoisted her from the ravine and up the cliffs to Citizens Trail, a popular route leading to Blacks Beach, Lerum said. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

