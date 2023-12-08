Lessons learned during pandemic could help as flu cases rise in San Diego County, doctors say

It seems like just about everyone has the sniffles. San Diego doctors say this is just the beginning of what is expected to be a long flu season, especially for families with young kids.

As flu cases in the county start to rapidly rise this holiday season, doctors are urging parents to find the closest place to get themselves, and their kids, vaccinated.

“We all know that kids get sick,” said Elizabeth Soriano, who was having a park day with her 18-month-old daughter, Sophia. “Being in a daycare setting, she has gotten sick several times. I've had to keep her home for a fever once.”

San Diego doctors say the cold and flu season is especially difficult for families now, with the triple threat of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“The winter season of 2020 was the best flu season in 50 years and that's primarily because of the precautions we were taking for COVID. And so, when we talk about protecting yourself; masking up, proper hygiene and getting vaccinated, or just staying away if you're sick, well, the proof is in the pudding,” said Sharp Rees-Stealy Family Medicine Physician Dr. Jyotu Sandhu.

San Diego County Health recently released information on reported flu cases from the end of November through the first week of December. The number of reported cases has nearly doubled in that time frame.

“We're going to see it more because typically, January and February are the real peak months. December is when we start to see a rise, but we're going to really see it hit January and February,” said Sandhu.

Local school districts, like the Poway Unified School District, are even sending notices home to parents about the risk of sending their kids to school when they are sick.

“We've seen flu rise again. So, we have to take these measures into account. Look at what happened three years ago. Look at how we protected ourselves. Obviously, we don't have to go to that extreme, but still practice those same measures,” said Sandhu.

Health experts said the best things you can do to stay healthy are stay home if you’re sick, practice good hygiene and get a flu shot.

“There's no single medical intervention in history that has prolonged life expectancy like vaccines, nothing even comes close,” said Sandhu.

Health experts said the flu kills about 50,000 people nationwide every year. Six flu deaths have been reported in San Diego County since July.