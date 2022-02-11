Leads Running Dry in Case of Skyline Boy Killed by Stray Bullet on Thanksgiving: SDPD Chief

Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos was killed by a stray bullet on Thanksgiving night, and where the bullet came from and who pulled the trigger is still a mystery.

"I mean grieving has no expiration date. We do, grieving doesn’t," said Angel's aunt Maria Gaspar Casillas.

Casillas grieves the loss of her 12-year-old nephew, but this Saturday, which would have been his 13th birthday, she's hoping she can find strength to celebrate.

Angel was struck by a stray bullet as he sat with his cousins during their holiday gathering.

"My son and him are six months apart. It could’ve been my child, it could’ve been any of the other 10 kids that were with him," Casillas said.

SDPD investigators say there’s still no trace of who pulled the trigger, but Chief David Nisleit said the case has not gone cold.



Tomorrow Angel Gaspar Gallegos turns 13. He was 12 when he was struck and killed by a stray bullet at his family’s thanksgiving gathering in Skyline. Today we met with @SanDiegoPD @ChiefNisleit as the investigation continues into who pulled the trigger @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/hbG1mIn7YG — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) February 11, 2022

"We're not going to give up and that is my promise to this community. We will continue moving forward trying to find leads of this case and it might take time," Nisleit said.

Nisleit said tips in the case have slowed down, and now the department is pushing for any sort of lead.

"As the Police Chief, police department, homicide team, we have a duty to these families of these victims and we have a duty to the victim to do everything that we can to bring closure and to hold the person who killed Angel accountable," Nisleit said.

Angel’s aunt has been sharing a similar message since his death, hosting walks, passing out flyers and making T-shirts in an effort to find justice.

"Anyone that will listen to me, I'll tell them about it, because that’s just my way of being now, my way of coping," Casillas said. "Sharing him, being his voice and making him heard is now my passion and advocating for all the kids that have been taken too soon."

Family, friends and community members will host a celebration of life for Angel on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 2:45 p.m. in Skyline along Jamacha Road and Cardiff Street. By sunset the group plans to light candles and walk the neighborhood raising awareness for Angel’s case.