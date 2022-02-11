San Diego police

Leads Running Dry in Case of Skyline Boy Killed by Stray Bullet on Thanksgiving: SDPD Chief

Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos, 12, was killed by a stray bullet on Thanksgiving

By Melissa Adan

Melissa Adan

Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos was killed by a stray bullet on Thanksgiving night, and where the bullet came from and who pulled the trigger is still a mystery.

"I mean grieving has no expiration date. We do, grieving doesn’t," said Angel's aunt Maria Gaspar Casillas.

Casillas grieves the loss of her 12-year-old nephew, but this Saturday, which would have been his 13th birthday, she's hoping she can find strength to celebrate.

Grieving has no expiration date, we do, grieving doesn’t

Maria Gaspar Casillas, victim's aunt

Angel was struck by a stray bullet as he sat with his cousins during their holiday gathering.

"My son and him are six months apart. It could’ve been my child, it could’ve been any of the other 10 kids that were with him," Casillas said.

SDPD investigators say there’s still no trace of who pulled the trigger, but Chief David Nisleit said the case has not gone cold.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"We're not going to give up and that is my promise to this community. We will continue moving forward trying to find leads of this case and it might take time," Nisleit said.

Nisleit said tips in the case have slowed down, and now the department is pushing for any sort of lead.

Local

Updates From Beijing Jan 29

From Torino to Beijing: Coming Full Circle With Snowboarding Legend Shaun White

snowboarding 51 mins ago

Big Bear Gets Boost From Winter Olympics

"As the Police Chief, police department, homicide team, we have a duty to these families of these victims and we have a duty to the victim to do everything that we can to bring closure and to hold the person who killed Angel accountable," Nisleit said.

Angel’s aunt has been sharing a similar message since his death, hosting walks, passing out flyers and making T-shirts in an effort to find justice.

"Anyone that will listen to me, I'll tell them about it, because that’s just my way of being now, my way of coping," Casillas said. "Sharing him, being his voice and making him heard is now my passion and advocating for all the kids that have been taken too soon."

Family, friends and community members will host a celebration of life for Angel on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 2:45 p.m. in Skyline along Jamacha Road and Cardiff Street. By sunset the group plans to light candles and walk the neighborhood raising awareness for Angel’s case.

This article tagged under:

San Diego policeSDPDSkylinestray bulletAngel Gaspar Gallegos
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us