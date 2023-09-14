Latin artist Peso Pluma's Tijuana concert in limbo after possible narco threats

You are watching a report from NBC 7's sister station Telemundo 20 in the player above.

Tijuana, Mexico, city officials are considering canceling next month's Peso Pluma concert after threats were allegedly made against the Mexican artist.

According to reports, three threatening messages directed at the Latin musician, potentially connected to organized crime, hinted at violence if he showed up for the Tijuana concert. They were found in various areas of Baja California early Tuesday. In response, Tijuana mayor Montserrat Caballero said the city would determine in the coming days whether or not to move forward with the event.

Peso Pluma is currently on his "Doble P" tour and has canceled stops, including one this week in Chicago, although it is not clear if the cancelations were in connection to the threats. The "Ella Baila Sola" artist's TJ show is scheduled for Oct. 14 at Estadio Caliente, a few weeks following a Sept. 30 Chula Vista show.

An arrest was made in the case on Wednesday but an investigation by the Baja California Attorney General's Office is ongoing and Peso Pluma's show is still in limbo. Mayor Caballero said she is not afraid to cancel the event if the investigation shows it'll be safer for the artist and attendees.

“These guys (the artists) defend crime, so you can't pretend to apologize for crime and only receive the rewards, there are also consequences and here the consequences are clear,” Caballero said in Spanish.

The mayor is referring to the fact that Peso Pluma -- in addition to big hits like "Ella baila sola," "Tulum" and "Plebada," -- also has songs whose lyrics refer to the drug trafficking and violence, including references to Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán and his children.

The concert venue, Estadio Caliente, said that at the moment the Peso Pluma team has not contacted them to talk about the issue or cancel the concert.

Peso Pluma, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, is part of a new wave of artists who sing Spanish "corridos," or narrative ballads that tell stories of struggle. He's hot off his debut at the MTV Music Awards, where he performed his son "Lady Gaga." According to Billboard, it was a history-making moment as the Guadalajara native was the first artist to perform a corridor at the award show.