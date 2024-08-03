Last-place Rockies stifle Padres again to open series at Petco Park

The Padres came out of the All-Star break winning nine of their first 11 games with six of those wins coming against teams in first place in their divisions. San Diego has been tremendous against the cream of Major League Baseball's crop.

If they could do that against really bad teams they would probably have the best record in baseball.

Once again the Friars fell to the lowly Rockies on Friday night, this time a 5-2 setback that drops them to 2-6 against Colorado this year and 0-4 against the Rocks at Petco Park. Please keep in mind Colorado came into this series 30 games under .500.

Manny Machado and Donovan Solano both hit solo home runs off Austin Gomber to provide the entirety of the Padres runs. Gomber went 7.0 innings to run his season record to 2-0 against San Diego. He's 1-7 against everyone else. Brendon Rodgers was a problem offensively, coming a triple shy of the cycle and scoring two runs for the Rockies.

San Diego can still win the series but they'll have to get Saturday night's matchup to have a chance. Trade deadline acquisition Martin Perez makes his Padres debut against Rockies rookie Tanner Gordon.