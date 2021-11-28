missing person

Large-Scale Search Fails to Locate Missing Fallbrook Woman

The sheriff's search and rescue volunteers conducted an all-day search of the Santa Margarita riverbed Saturday

By City News Service

Picture of missing Elena Roy from Fallbrook
Fallbrook SDSO

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department conducted an extensive search Saturday for an 83-year-old Fallbrook woman reported missing more than three weeks ago.

Elena Roy's husband, Chris Cataldo, told authorities she was last seen Nov. 3 in the 900 block of Woodcreek Drive, in Fallbrook, said sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Roy suffers from dementia and has been known to walk away from her home before, Seiver said.

The sheriff's search and rescue volunteers conducted an all-day search of the Santa Margarita riverbed Saturday on foot, using off-road vehicles, dogs and drones, he said. They searched a shallow pond and a river in the area but could not locate Roy.

NBC 7's Amber Frias spoke to family members about the search.

She is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has graying dark hair and wears glasses, according to deputies.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a tri-tone (white, light blue and dark blue) top with dark pants.

missing person Nov 19

Search Continues for 84-Year-Old Missing Fallbrook Grandmother

Elena Roy Nov 10

Family of Missing Fallbrook Woman, 83, Asking Neighbors for Help in Search

Roy's case has now been transferred to the homicide unit because it has been weeks since she was reported missing. The sheriff's department says this is standard procedure.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285- 6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Anonymous tips can be phoned to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

missing personfallbrookElena Roy
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us