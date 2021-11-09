Family of Missing Fallbrook Woman, 83, Asking Neighbors for Help in Search

Family members of Elena Roy, an elderly Fallbrook woman who's been missing for a week are desperate for help finding their beloved grandmother and are asking their community for help.

"We're asking that people look on their property because we can't go on private property," said Dorene Swart, the wife of Roy's grandson.

Roy, 83, was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Dorene Swart and Roy's loved ones and friends have been combing through any place they can access to try and find her. Now they're hoping neighbors can help look where they can't.

"By looking through their property, looking in their sheds, under trees, bushes. Looking in old cars, wherever she could be hiding or seeking refuge," Dorene Swart said.

Roy is white, 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has graying dark hair and wears glasses, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a tri-tone (white, light blue and dark blue) top with dark pants. Her family says she has issues with her memory.

Roy's family is hoping they can get her home safe so they can celebrate Roy's 84th birthday with her next week.

"We don't know what to do anymore," Roy's daughter Jessica Swart said. "We need to go outside the city."

"Anybody who lives in Fallbrook knows it's very rural and people have many acres where we can't search for her," Roy's daughter Tammy Young added. "She could be hiding, she could be taking shelter. People with that condition do that, they try to take shelter."

The Swarts say the past week has been emotionally traumatizing for the family, but they're not close to giving up. Drained from their non-stop efforts, they're pleading with their neighbors for assistance.

"We don't want to give up hope because we want to bring her back home. We need all the help we can get," Dorene Swart said.

Anyone with possible information about Roy's whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's department at 760-451-3100, or 911.